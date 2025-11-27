Liquidity Services’ (LQDT) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LQDT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Liquidity Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Liquidity Services stock opened at $30.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.95. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $39.72. The stock has a market cap of $943.67 million, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 6.25%.The company had revenue of $118.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.86 million. Liquidity Services has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS.

In related news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 5,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $148,312.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 164,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,226.90. The trade was a 3.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 11.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 38.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

