JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Price Target to $100.00

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.75.

NYSE USPH opened at $74.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $62.77 and a 12 month high of $101.19.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $140.66 million during the quarter. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.78%. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.63%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Physical Therapy

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $167,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 114,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,770.64. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,467.75. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $301,336. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Physical Therapy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 888,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,499,000 after acquiring an additional 72,463 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 474,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,325,000 after purchasing an additional 153,054 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 474,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,285,000 after purchasing an additional 27,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after buying an additional 29,671 shares during the period.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

