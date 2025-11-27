Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on F. Barclays raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $13.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.59. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $13.97.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.48%.The company had revenue of $50.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,398,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,822,986 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $128,279,000 after buying an additional 813,800 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,373,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

