Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $318.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $333.74.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $344.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $185.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $304.95 and its 200-day moving average is $293.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. Amgen has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $345.84.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amgen will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.57%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total transaction of $2,317,053.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,923 shares in the company, valued at $14,120,924.09. This trade represents a 14.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total value of $1,058,659.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,703.50. This represents a 30.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,674,966. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,214.3% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

