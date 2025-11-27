Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ (DAWN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DAWN. Zacks Research raised Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

DAWN stock opened at $9.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $14.46. The company has a market cap of $966.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of -1.25.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.20 million. Day One Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a negative net margin of 113.53%.The business’s revenue was down 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Lauren Merendino sold 3,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $33,198.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,708.19. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Dubow sold 4,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $38,482.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 62,626 shares in the company, valued at $557,997.66. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,001 shares of company stock worth $249,489. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 44.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

