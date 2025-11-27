Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Receives $23.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.8333.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Lake Street Capital raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $17.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.78. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $22.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 249.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.82.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The firm had revenue of $310.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Extreme Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Extreme Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 29,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 22,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extreme Networks

(Get Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.