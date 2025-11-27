Brokerages Set Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) Price Target at $27.69

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.6875.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, October 31st.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on KGC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Stock Up 5.1%

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 273.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,016,357 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $27.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 9.79%.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.