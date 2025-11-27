Brokerages Set MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Price Target at $95.00

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MET shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on MetLife from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised MetLife to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th.

Get MetLife alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MetLife

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

MetLife Trading Up 0.8%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 3.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department now owns 2,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in MetLife by 1.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MET opened at $76.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87. MetLife has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $89.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.75%.

About MetLife

(Get Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.