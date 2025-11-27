O-I Glass Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,354 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,039% compared to the typical daily volume of 75 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut O-I Glass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

OI opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.33. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in O-I Glass by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in O-I Glass by 3.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 64.1% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in O-I Glass by 3.1% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 33,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in O-I Glass by 1.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 75,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

