Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of MongoDB Put Options (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 23,831 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,157% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,056 put options.

MongoDB stock opened at $326.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $333.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.50. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $140.78 and a twelve month high of $385.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.93 and a beta of 1.52.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $591.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.23 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.93, for a total value of $384,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,971,322.44. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Thomas Killalea sold 20,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.87, for a total transaction of $6,437,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,293 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,147.91. The trade was a 38.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 91,172 shares of company stock worth $29,794,336 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 206.8% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,118,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,700 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 2,567.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,969 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at $164,338,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 863.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 870,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,694,000 after buying an additional 780,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $312.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.39.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

