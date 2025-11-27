Panmure Gordon Cuts M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Price Target to GBX 174

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Panmure Gordon from GBX 200 to GBX 174 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Panmure Gordon currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on SAA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on M&C Saatchi from GBX 248 to GBX 220 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on M&C Saatchi from GBX 200 to GBX 150 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt cut M&C Saatchi to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 185 to GBX 115 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M&C Saatchi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 157.25.
M&C Saatchi Trading Up 1.7%
M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported GBX 4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. M&C Saatchi had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 34.45%.
About M&C Saatchi
We are a global marketing services business working across a wide variety of industry sectors with a strategy focused on winning new business and starting new businesses.
