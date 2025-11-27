Brokerages Set Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) PT at $92.15

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.1538.

TXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Textron from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Monday, October 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Textron by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 67,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 9.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron by 11.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Textron by 2.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 965,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,776,000 after purchasing an additional 20,733 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $83.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Textron has a 1 year low of $57.70 and a 1 year high of $87.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. Textron had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 5.81%.The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Textron will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.76%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

