Brokerages Set Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Price Target at $13.13

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.1250.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLIT. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Harmonic from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, November 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 132.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Harmonic by 23,297.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $9.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $142.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.94 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Harmonic has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.060-0.120 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

