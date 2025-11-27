Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Price Target Raised to C$9.25

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report published on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Montage Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Montage Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Beacon Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Montage Gold from C$6.00 to C$7.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Scotiabank set a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Montage Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, SCP Equity Research raised their target price on shares of Montage Gold from C$6.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Montage Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.28.

Montage Gold Stock Performance

Montage Gold Company Profile

MAU stock opened at C$3.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.55. Montage Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.24 and a 12-month high of C$3.92. The company has a current ratio of 26.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.70.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

