Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Price Target Raised to C$9.25

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report published on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Montage Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Montage Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Beacon Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Montage Gold from C$6.00 to C$7.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Scotiabank set a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Montage Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, SCP Equity Research raised their target price on shares of Montage Gold from C$6.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Montage Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.28.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MAU
Montage Gold Stock Performance
Montage Gold Company Profile
Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Montage Gold
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Google’s Gemini 3 Sends Broadcom Soaring: TPUs Take Center Stage
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Palantir Isn’t Just Riding the AI Boom—It’s Orchestrating It
Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.