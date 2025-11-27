Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BEPC. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $41.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.29 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.25. Brookfield Renewable has a 1-year low of $23.73 and a 1-year high of $45.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.373 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -167.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,004,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,717,000 after buying an additional 151,186 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,337,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,721,000 after acquiring an additional 74,543 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,646,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,935,000 after acquiring an additional 121,328 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,944,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,830,000 after acquiring an additional 117,058 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,972,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,457,000 after purchasing an additional 985,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

