Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas Exane

BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $124.00 price objective on Airbnb and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Airbnb from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.31.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $116.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.27. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $99.88 and a twelve month high of $163.93. The company has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.10). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 22.03%.The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Airbnb has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Airbnb news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 12,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.65, for a total transaction of $1,555,287.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 444,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,685,535.50. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.57, for a total transaction of $29,162,520.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 940,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,157,653.55. This represents a 20.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,676,514 shares of company stock worth $204,832,922. 27.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 44.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 300,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,435,000 after buying an additional 32,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.