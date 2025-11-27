Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on XNCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Xencor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Xencor from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xencor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.11.

Get Xencor alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Xencor

Xencor Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $17.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.99. Xencor has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.73 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 25.75% and a negative net margin of 121.52%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. Research analysts expect that Xencor will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Xencor

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Xencor by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 4.3% during the second quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 77.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Xencor by 9.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 30,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter.

Xencor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.