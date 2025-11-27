Masimo’s (MASI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $198.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

MASI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Masimo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research cut Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Masimo from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.40.

Masimo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $143.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.28. Masimo has a twelve month low of $133.70 and a twelve month high of $194.88.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter. Masimo had a negative net margin of 24.85% and a positive return on equity of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Masimo will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,528,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,096,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 738.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 620,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,619,000 after purchasing an additional 546,905 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,181,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $198,702,000 after purchasing an additional 509,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 25.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,470,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $415,570,000 after purchasing an additional 502,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

