Brokerages Set Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) Price Target at $26.18

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded Zeta Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Zeta Global from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the third quarter worth approximately $15,570,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter worth $395,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 593.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 354,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 303,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,201,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $18.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.70 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $27.79.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

