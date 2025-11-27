Greencore Group’s (GNC) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2025

Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNCFree Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a GBX 300 price target on the stock.

Greencore Group Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of GNC opened at GBX 233.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. Greencore Group has a 1 year low of GBX 162.60 and a 1 year high of GBX 281. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 0.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 234.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 236.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Greencore Group news, insider Leslie Van de Walle purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 236 per share, with a total value of £94,400. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Greencore Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a leading manufacturer of convenience food in the UK and our purpose is to make every day taste better. To help us achieve this we have a model called The Greencore Way, which is built on the differentiators of People at the Core, Great Food, Delivery Excellence, Lasting Partnerships and Sustainable Choices – The Greencore Way describes both who we are and how we will succeed.

We supply all of the major supermarkets in the UK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.