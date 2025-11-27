Greencore Group’s (GNC) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a GBX 300 price target on the stock.

Greencore Group Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of GNC opened at GBX 233.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. Greencore Group has a 1 year low of GBX 162.60 and a 1 year high of GBX 281. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 0.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 234.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 236.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Greencore Group news, insider Leslie Van de Walle purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 236 per share, with a total value of £94,400. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Greencore Group Company Profile

We are a leading manufacturer of convenience food in the UK and our purpose is to make every day taste better. To help us achieve this we have a model called The Greencore Way, which is built on the differentiators of People at the Core, Great Food, Delivery Excellence, Lasting Partnerships and Sustainable Choices – The Greencore Way describes both who we are and how we will succeed.

We supply all of the major supermarkets in the UK.

