Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, December 1st (NASDAQ:WHLR)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, December 1st. The 1-2 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Sunday, November 30th.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 27.7%

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $973.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.82 million for the quarter. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 5.13%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WHLR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.03% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 35.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

