Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

OCUL opened at $12.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 10.02 and a current ratio of 10.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.87. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $13.85.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 382.51% and a negative return on equity of 71.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Kaiser sold 9,653 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $106,472.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 194,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,673.20. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Anderman sold 11,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $137,368.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 87,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,589.12. This represents a 11.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 32,353 shares of company stock worth $373,034 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,169,000. Second Line Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 402,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 31,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 121.9% during the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,666,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,477,000 after purchasing an additional 915,137 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

