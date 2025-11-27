Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on H. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of H stock opened at $166.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.43. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $102.43 and a 52-week high of $168.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.35.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 6.39%.Hyatt Hotels’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is -64.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Udell sold 4,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $624,194.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,831.60. This trade represents a 19.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 12,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $1,927,390.94. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,922.94. This represents a 68.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,611,550. 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 450.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 98.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

