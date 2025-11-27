Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $109.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research downgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Granite Construction in a report on Monday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

Shares of GVA opened at $106.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.71. Granite Construction has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $112.16.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Granite Construction had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Granite Construction has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Granite Construction will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 14.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Construction

In related news, Director Celeste Beeks Mastin sold 7,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total value of $801,221.22. Following the sale, the director owned 10,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,977.38. This trade represents a 42.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Construction

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Granite Construction in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Granite Construction by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 1,417.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

