Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$73.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective increased by Desjardins from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research note published on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SU has been the topic of several other research reports. Gerdes Energy Research raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$62.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$65.08.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.2%

SU opened at C$62.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$58.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$55.05. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$43.59 and a one year high of C$64.14. The stock has a market cap of C$74.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 4.4208333 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kristopher Peter Smith sold 112,600 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.74, for a total transaction of C$6,951,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,993,278.68. This trade represents a 69.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Adam Husain Albeldawi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.44, for a total value of C$292,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 252,142 shares of company stock valued at $15,003,939. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.