Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $46.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S traded as low as $43.08 and last traded at $44.99, with a volume of 73421832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.63.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NVO. Dbs Bank upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $217.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.93.
Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%.The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.
Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.
