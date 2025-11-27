Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$120.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins from C$114.00 to C$120.00 in a report published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$115.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. CIBC downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$104.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of C$110.56.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$138.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$128.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$117.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.98. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$82.98 and a 12-month high of C$141.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported C$2.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 8.6164609 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 35.25%.

Imperial Oil is one of Canada’s largest integrated oil companies, focusing on upstream operations, petroleum refining operations, and the marketing of petroleum products. Production averaged 398 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020. The company estimates that it holds 5.2 billion boe of proved and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

