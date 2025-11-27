Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Raised to C$62.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Free Report) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$62.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. National Bankshares cut Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$74.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Altus Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Altus Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altus Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.29.

Altus Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of TSE:AIF opened at C$54.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$56.24. Altus Group has a 52 week low of C$43.84 and a 52 week high of C$63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of C$2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$133.32 million for the quarter. Altus Group had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Altus Group will post 1.7263823 earnings per share for the current year.

Altus Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.71%.

Insider Activity at Altus Group

In other Altus Group news, Director William Brennan purchased 4,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$48.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$201,213.15. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,036,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$99,486,151.40. This trade represents a 0.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Michael Gordon acquired 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$50.15 per share, with a total value of C$516,043.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 16,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$816,943.50. This represents a 171.50% increase in their position. Insiders acquired 35,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,784,067 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Ltd operates in the Canadian real estate sector. Its services can be summed up as advisory services, software and data solutions to the property and real estate industry. The company has three reportable segments namely Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Real Estate Consulting segment.

