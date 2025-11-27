Insider Buying: Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Insider Purchases £14,050 in Stock

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) insider Luke Savage acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 281 per share, for a total transaction of £14,050.
Liontrust Asset Management stock opened at GBX 261.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 308.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 345.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £164.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Liontrust Asset Management PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 221.88 and a 52-week high of GBX 508.
Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 18.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Liontrust Asset Management had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 39.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liontrust Asset Management PLC will post 69.828816 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.
