Insider Buying: Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Insider Purchases £14,050 in Stock

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) insider Luke Savage acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 281 per share, for a total transaction of £14,050.

Liontrust Asset Management stock opened at GBX 261.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 308.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 345.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £164.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Liontrust Asset Management PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 221.88 and a 52-week high of GBX 508.

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 18.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Liontrust Asset Management had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 39.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liontrust Asset Management PLC will post 69.828816 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 290 to GBX 280 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 340 to GBX 320 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 270 to GBX 260 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 359.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

