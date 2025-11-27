Analysts Set PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT) PT at $59.78

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.7778.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRCT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Tuesday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $31.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.44. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $100.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 0.98.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.78 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 28.20%.The company’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. PROCEPT BioRobotics has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vega Investment Solutions lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vega Investment Solutions now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 69.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1,262.5% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

