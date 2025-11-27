Brokerages Set Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Price Target at $386.67

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $386.6667.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $444.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th.

NYSE:CSL opened at $316.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $324.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.32. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $293.43 and a 1-year high of $464.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $0.14. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Carlisle Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 9.4% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 8,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 27,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after acquiring an additional 25,350 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Sierra Legacy Group acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

