Analysts Set DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) PT at $16.08

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.0833.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $12.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $436.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97. DBV Technologies has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $18.00.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

