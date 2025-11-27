Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, December 1st

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, December 1st. The 1-7 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, November 28th.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.62. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $3.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.05 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 53.76%. Hudson Pacific Properties has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.010-0.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HPP. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $2.90 to $1.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.10 to $2.60 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPP. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.8% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 576,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 28,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

