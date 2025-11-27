Analysts Set Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Price Target at $8.50

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

GOSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $3.34 on Monday. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $773.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. Gossamer Bio had a negative return on equity of 1,774.72% and a negative net margin of 354.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

