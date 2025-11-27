Analysts Set Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) PT at $4.50

Shares of Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Uranium Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Uranium Royalty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd.

Uranium Royalty Stock Down 1.1%

Uranium Royalty stock opened at $3.63 on Monday. Uranium Royalty has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $502.21 million, a P/E ratio of -363.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 million. Uranium Royalty had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uranium Royalty will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Royalty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 24.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

