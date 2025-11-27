Archer (ARHVF) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Archer (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its results before the market opens on Friday, November 28th. Analysts expect Archer to post earnings of $0.0862 per share and revenue of $3.3204 billion for the quarter.
Archer Stock Performance
Shares of ARHVF stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Archer has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28.
About Archer
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Archer
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Google’s Gemini 3 Sends Broadcom Soaring: TPUs Take Center Stage
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Palantir Isn’t Just Riding the AI Boom—It’s Orchestrating It
Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.