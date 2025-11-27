Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Still a Buy?

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.81 and last traded at $17.81. 6,236 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 4,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.7145.
MLFNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a report on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.
