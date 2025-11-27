GMO internet group (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Trading 12.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Free Report) was up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $25.50. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

GMO internet group Stock Up 12.1%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.71.

About GMO internet group

GMO internet group, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. The company offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, website production support, WiFi providers, customer support, electronic seals, online shopping, and others.

