Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Trading 1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.3287 and last traded at $0.31. 528,255 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 420,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3070.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADIL shares. Maxim Group raised shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.50.

Get Adial Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0%

The firm has a market cap of $7.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adial Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 143,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.60% of Adial Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.