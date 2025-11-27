SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) Trading Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.06 and last traded at $29.04. Approximately 2,205,888 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 357% from the average daily volume of 482,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.98.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.72.

