Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Shares Up 2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Free Report) rose 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 26,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 42,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$13.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of -0.55.
Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims, which covers an area of approximately 2940 acres located in Nevada.
