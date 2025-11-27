Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE) Shares Up 1.5% – Here’s Why

Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:DTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €27.67 and last traded at €27.62. Approximately 4,633,402 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €27.20.

Deutsche Telekom Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €28.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of €30.39. The stock has a market cap of $135.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.