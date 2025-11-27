First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Should You Buy?

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.63 and last traded at $59.25. 48,553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 170,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.78.

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 13.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 142,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,837 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 156,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after acquiring an additional 85,443 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 26,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 8.2% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

