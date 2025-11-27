RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (NYSE:OPP) Trading Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.95 and last traded at $7.97. 219,717 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 101,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.6%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.44.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.3%.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 921.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 198.7% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 58.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

(Get Free Report)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.