RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (NYSE:OPP) Trading Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.95 and last traded at $7.97. 219,717 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 101,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.6%
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.44.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.3%.
Institutional Trading of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund
About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
