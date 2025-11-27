Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $12.03. 24,889 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 16,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.69.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0755 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Alternative Income ETF

About Global X Alternative Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTY. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period.

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

