Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $12.03. 24,889 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 16,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.69.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0755 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th.
The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.
