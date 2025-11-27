Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Stock Price Down 2% – What’s Next?

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.52. Approximately 30,205 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 63,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$8.50 price objective on Rupert Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.25.

Rupert Resources Price Performance

About Rupert Resources

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -151.74.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

