Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €21.30 and last traded at €21.45. 117,973 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €21.60.

Deutsche Wohnen Trading Down 0.7%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €22.44.

About Deutsche Wohnen

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.