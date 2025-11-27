Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Time to Buy?

Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.8721 and last traded at $0.8721. Approximately 202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8654.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85.

About Sino Biopharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others. The company offers oncology medicines, including anlotinib hydrochloride capsules under Focus V brand, penpulimab injection under Annike brand, efbemalenograstin alfa injection under Yilishu brand, pomalidomide capsules under Anyue brand, bevacizumab injection under Anbeisi brand, rituximab injection under Delituo brand, and trastuzumab for injection under Saituo brand; liver disease medications, such as magnesium isoglycyrrhizinate injection under Tianqing Ganmei brand and entecavir dispersible tablets under Runzhong brand; and respiratory system medicines comprising budesonide suspension for inhalation under Tianqing suchang brand and colistimethate sodium for injection under Tianyun brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Biopharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Biopharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.