Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Trading 10% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report) traded up 10% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.22. 166,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 166,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Pelangio Exploration Stock Up 10.0%

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a market cap of C$43.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75.

About Pelangio Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pelangio Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pelangio Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.