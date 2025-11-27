Urbanfund (CVE:UFC) Trading Up 1.2% – Still a Buy?

Urbanfund Corp. (CVE:UFC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.86. Approximately 10,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 3,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

Urbanfund Stock Up 1.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of C$46.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.83.

Urbanfund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. Urbanfund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

About Urbanfund

Urbanfund Corp. owns, develops, and operates a real estate portfolio for residential and commercial properties in Canada. The company focuses on identifying, evaluating, and investing in real estate and real estate related projects. Its assets are located in Toronto, Belleville, and London, Ontario; and Quebec City and Montreal, Quebec.

